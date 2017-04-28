woke_moment_610x344_925210179822

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

The Cast Of Dear White People Talk About Their “Woke Moment”

The Fam In The Morning
Leave a comment

Follow KYS On Twitter:

Off the heels of the successful film version of Justin Simien‘s “Dear White People,” the TV series version hits Netflix Friday, April 28th. Two of the stars of the series, Brandon P. Bell (High School classmate of our own Danni Starr) and Ashley Blaine Featherson talks about the moment they became “Woke.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Stay Woke and watch Dear White People only on Netflix starting Friday, April 28th.

Related: 10 Black Shows & Movies To Watch On Netflix This Month

Related: Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full Trailer Ahead Of April Premiere

Jesse Williams & 9 Other Celebrity Activists Who Inspire Us

10 photos Launch gallery

Jesse Williams & 9 Other Celebrity Activists Who Inspire Us

Continue reading The Cast Of Dear White People Talk About Their “Woke Moment”

Jesse Williams & 9 Other Celebrity Activists Who Inspire Us

Ashley Blaine Featherson , Brandon P. Bell , dear white people , Justin Simien

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos