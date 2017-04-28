The Cast Of Dear White People Talk About Their “Woke Moment”

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Off the heels of the successful film version of Justin Simien‘s “Dear White People,” the TV series version hits Netflix Friday, April 28th. Two of the stars of the series, Brandon P. Bell (High School classmate of our own Danni Starr) and Ashley Blaine Featherson talks about the moment they became “Woke.”

Stay Woke and watch Dear White People only on Netflix starting Friday, April 28th.