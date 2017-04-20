[Video] The Cast Of “Dear White People” Tell White People Why To Watch

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

“Dear White People” Director Justin Simien and star Antoinette Robertson tells people, specifically the White Delegation on why they should watch the show which premieres Friday, April 28th on Netflix.

