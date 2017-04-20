why_should_white_people_watch_dear_white_people_610x344_925269571594

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

[Video] The Cast Of “Dear White People” Tell White People Why To Watch

The Fam In The Morning
Leave a comment

Follow The Fam In The Morning:

Dear White People” Director Justin Simien and star Antoinette Robertson tells people, specifically the White Delegation on why they should watch the show which premieres Friday, April 28th on Netflix.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Related: ‘Dear White People’ Has Big Opening Weekend In Limited Release

Related: ‘Dear White People’ Presents ‘How To Fake You Watched The BET Awards’

Twitter Isn’t Fully Here For Blake Griffin’s ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Isn’t Fully Here For Blake Griffin’s ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake

Continue reading [Video] The Cast Of “Dear White People” Tell White People Why To Watch

Twitter Isn’t Fully Here For Blake Griffin’s ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake

According to <a href="http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/white-men-cant-jump-remake-works-black-ish-creator-964963"><strong>The Hollywood Reporter</strong></a>: <em>Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s acclaimed comedy Black-ish, is teaming with Blake Griffin of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers and Ryan Kalil of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers to develop a remake of the 1992 sports comedy for 20th Century Fox.</em> Here’s what happened when Twitter heard about Blake Griffin working on a “White Men Can’t Jump” remake.

Antoinette Robertson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos