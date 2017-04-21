[Exclusive] Lecrae Doesn’t Want To Fit In Your Box

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
Lecrae is a God-fearing man. Lecrae loves the Lord. Lecrae is also “Righteous But Ratchet.” The Houston-born rapper talks about a lot with The Fam’s Danni Starr but most importantly, not wanting to fit in anyones box.
Lecrae who dispite his roots in Gospel Rap doesn’t not want to be labeled a Christian rapper and rightly so. He wants to be known as just a Hip-Hop artist and one of the great ones at that. Lecrae talks about that and more with The Fam In The Morning.
