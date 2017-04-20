Join 93.9 WKYS For The Prince Purple Day Party

Join 93.9 WKYS For The Prince Purple Day Party

Join 93.9 WKYS for the Prince Purple Day Party on Friday, April 21st from 12 noon to 3pm at Sobe Restaurant & Lounge, 10621 Greenbelt Rd in Lanham. Ez Street will be broadcasting live and DJ Dirty Rico will be spinning Prince classics!

Admission is free and make sure you wear your purple in honor of Prince!

