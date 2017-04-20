Join 93.9 WKYS for the Prince Purple Day Party on Friday, April 21st from 12 noon to 3pm at Sobe Restaurant & Lounge, 10621 Greenbelt Rd in Lanham. Ez Street will be broadcasting live and DJ Dirty Rico will be spinning Prince classics!
Admission is free and make sure you wear your purple in honor of Prince!
19 Surprising Facts About Prince
19 Surprising Facts About Prince
1. Prince wrote his first song at age 7. He titled it "Funk Machine."
2. Prince once sued Adobe Photoshop to prevent fans from altering his photos. Unfortunately, he lost.
3. Prince's favorite meal was spaghetti and orange juice.
4. The "Purple Rain" soundtrack spent 24 weeks at number one on Billboard.
5. Michael Jackson's "Bad" was supposed to be a duet with Prince.
6. Prince was a devout Jehovah's Witness.
7. In 1980, when John Lennon was murdered, Prince was only a few blocks away.
8. Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks was supposed to write "Purple Rain," but couldn't handle the pressure.
9. Family and friends called Prince "Skipper" as a kid.
10. In 1984, Prince not only had the number one movie in the country, but also the number one single & album.
11. Despite his small stature, Prince was a remarkable basketball player.
12. Prince formed his first band when he was 13 years old.
13. In 2012, Prince dissed Maroon 5 for covering "Kiss."
14. In 2013, Prince performed at "Star Wars" director George Lucas' wedding.
15. The movie "Purple Rain" cost $7 million to make and grossed over $69 million.
16. Prince scrapped his 1987 album "The Black Album" just days before its release.
17. Prince penned The Bangles' "Manic Monday" and Chaka Khan's "I Feel For U."
18. Prince's dad once had a band called Prince Rogers Jazz Trio.
19. Prince sent Janelle Monae a singing telegram asking for a copy of her "The Electric Lady" album.
