Farewell To An Icon: Remembering Some Of Prince’s Most Iconic Performances

As we mourn the loss of one of our most beloved musicians, Prince, it’s a comfort to know that his legacy will always live on through his prolific performances. Here are just a few of the countless times Prince slayed on stage.

Prince Performs “Purple Rain” At Super Bowl XLI Halftime Show In The Midst Of A Storm

https://youtu.be/7NN3gsSf-Ys?list=PL8cFaF2b783J6RtLwsUF9snYkzZDwy0T3

Prince Singing The Time’s “Cool” During His Welcome 2 America Tour

Prince Full Concert From January 30, 1982

(Set List Includes: “Why You Wanna Treat Me So Bad?”, “I Wanna Be Your Lover”, “Controversy” and more)

An Hour Of Prince On ‘The Arsenio Hall Show’

(That Closing Performance Of ‘Mutiny’ Is Guaranteed To Make You Dance!)

https://youtu.be/SIWNN8JVGZ0

Prince & Lenny Kravitz American Woman

Prince Receives American Music Award Of Achievement (1990)

(Because His Humility Is Remarkable. The Crowd Wouldn’t Stop Cheering And He Refused To Speak Above A Whisper #Swag)

Michael Jackson, Prince & James Brown On The Same Stage

(Prince Really Takes To A Whole ‘Nother Level)

