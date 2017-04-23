‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Dead at 56

Erin Moran who played Joanie Cunningham on ‘Happy Days’ and ‘Joanie Loves Chachi’ has died at age 56 years-old. Moran who was living in Indiana was found unresponsive after a emergency call to local authorities.
Moran had reportedly recently go through hard times from drugs and had been living in a trailer park. Eventually the two ran out of money and was kicked out of the mobile home she shared with her husband. No cause of death has been determined yet, an autopsy is being performed.
