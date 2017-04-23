2012 Urbanworld FilmFest - Pre-Opening Party

2012 Urbanworld FilmFest – Pre-Opening Party

Cassidy Disses Lil Yachty & Lil Uzi Vert (Live Freestyle)

DJ Gemini
Over the weekend The Legendary Ruff Ryders did a reunion show in Brooklyn. The Entire squad was in the Building including DMX, Eve, The Lox and i guess we could say a extended member Cassidy. Always known for Battle rap, The Philly vet was at no loss of words for the so call new generation mumble rappers.

