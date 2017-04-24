Kendrick Lamar “Damn” Full Album Credits

If your just a little “Old School” like myself, you remember the days of opening up a CD, Tape, or even a Record. Checking out who produced the songs, who wrote the songs on a album. And if it’s a good album, It would even have a few Shout-Outs. Well check out the Full album credits for the Number 1 Album on the planet. “Damn”

01 BLOOD.

Composer(s): Anthony Tiffith, K. Duckworth, D. Tannenbaum

Producer(s): Bekon, Anthony Tiffith

Additional vocals: Bekon

02 DNA.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, M. Williams II

Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It

Additional guitar: Matt Schaeffer

03 YAH.

Composer(s): D. Natche, Anthony Tiffith, K. Duckworth, M. Spear

Producer(s): Anthony Tiffith, DJ Dahi, Bekon, Sounwave

Additional production: Bekon

Additional vocals: Bekon

04 ELEMENT.

Composer(s): R. Riera, J. Blake, K. Duckworth, M. Spears

Producer(s): Bekon, James Blake, Ricci Riera, Sounwave, Tae Beast

Additional production: Tae Beast, Bekon

Additional vocals: Kid Capri

05 FEEL.

Composer(s): M. Spears, K. Duckworth

Producer(s): Sounwave

Bass: Thundercat

Additional vocals: Chelsea Blythe

Additional guitar: Matt Schaeffer

06 LOYALTY.

Featuring: Rihanna

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, D. Natche, Anthony Tiffith, M. Spears, T. Martin

Producer(s): Terrace Martin, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, Anthony Tiffith

Additional vocals: DJ Dahi

07 PRIDE.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, A. Wise, Anthony Tiffith, S. Lacy

Producer(s): Bekon, Anthony Tiffith, Steve Lacy

Additional production: Bekon

Background vocals: Anna Wise, Steve Lacy

Additional vocals: Bekon

08 HUMBLE.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, A. Hogan, Michael L. Williams II

Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It

Guitar: Matt Schaeffer

09 LUST.

Composer(s): M. Spears, K. Duckworth, C. Hansen, D. Natche, A. Sowinski, M. Tavares L. Whitty

Producer(s): Sounwave, DJ Dahi, BadBadNotGood

Strings: Kamasi Washington, Sounwave

Additional vocals: Kaytranada, Rat Boy

10 LOVE.

Featuring: Zacari

Composer(s): Z. Pacaldo, T. Walton, Anthony Tiffith, M. Spears, G. Kurstin, K. Duckworth

Producer(s): Sounwave, Teddy Walton, Greg Kurstin, Anthony Tiffith

Additional vocals: Kid Capri

11 XXX.

Featuring: U2

Composer(s): D. Natche, L Mullen, P. Hewson, A. Clayton, K. Duckworth, D. Evans, M. Spears, M. Williams, II, Anthony Tiffith

Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It, Anthony Tiffith, Bekon, DJ Dahi, Sounwave

Additional production: Bekon

Additional keys: Kendrick Lamar

Additional vocals: Bekon, Kid Capri

12 FEAR.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, D. Maman

Producer(s): The Alchemist

Additional production: Bekon

Additional vocals: Charles Edward Sydney Isom Jr., Bekon, Carl Duckworth

13 GOD.

Composer(s): M. Spears, R. Riera, D. Tannenbaum, K. Duckworth, D. Natche, R. LaTour, Anthony Tiffith

Producer(s): Cardo, Ricci Riera, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, Anthony Tiffith, Bekon

Additional vocals: Bekon

Additional drums: Mike Hector

14 DUCKWORTH.

Composer(s): K. Duckworth, P. Douthit

Producer(s): 9th Wonder, Bekon

Additional production: Bekon

Additional vocals: Bekon, Kid Capri

