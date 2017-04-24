Kendrick Lamar “Damn” Full Album Credits

If your just a little “Old School” like myself, you remember the days of opening up a CD, Tape, or even a Record. Checking out who produced the songs, who wrote the songs on a album. And if it’s a good album, It would even have a few Shout-Outs. Well check out the Full album credits for the Number 1 Album on the planet. “Damn”
01 BLOOD.
Composer(s): Anthony Tiffith, K. Duckworth, D. Tannenbaum
Producer(s): Bekon, Anthony Tiffith
Additional vocals: Bekon
02 DNA.
Composer(s): K. Duckworth, M. Williams II
Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It
Additional guitar: Matt Schaeffer
03 YAH.
Composer(s): D. Natche, Anthony Tiffith, K. Duckworth, M. Spear
Producer(s): Anthony Tiffith, DJ Dahi, Bekon, Sounwave
Additional production: Bekon
Additional vocals: Bekon
04 ELEMENT.
Composer(s): R. Riera, J. Blake, K. Duckworth, M. Spears
Producer(s): Bekon, James Blake, Ricci Riera, Sounwave, Tae Beast
Additional production: Tae Beast, Bekon
Additional vocals: Kid Capri
05 FEEL.
Composer(s): M. Spears, K. Duckworth
Producer(s): Sounwave
Bass: Thundercat
Additional vocals: Chelsea Blythe
Additional guitar: Matt Schaeffer
06 LOYALTY.
Featuring: Rihanna
Composer(s): K. Duckworth, D. Natche, Anthony Tiffith, M. Spears, T. Martin
Producer(s): Terrace Martin, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, Anthony Tiffith
Additional vocals: DJ Dahi
07 PRIDE.
Composer(s): K. Duckworth, A. Wise, Anthony Tiffith, S. Lacy
Producer(s): Bekon, Anthony Tiffith, Steve Lacy
Additional production: Bekon
Background vocals: Anna Wise, Steve Lacy
Additional vocals: Bekon
08 HUMBLE.
Composer(s): K. Duckworth, A. Hogan, Michael L. Williams II
Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It
Guitar: Matt Schaeffer
09 LUST.
Composer(s): M. Spears, K. Duckworth, C. Hansen, D. Natche, A. Sowinski, M. Tavares L. Whitty
Producer(s): Sounwave, DJ Dahi, BadBadNotGood
Strings: Kamasi Washington, Sounwave
Additional vocals: Kaytranada, Rat Boy
10 LOVE.
Featuring: Zacari
Composer(s): Z. Pacaldo, T. Walton, Anthony Tiffith, M. Spears, G. Kurstin, K. Duckworth
Producer(s): Sounwave, Teddy Walton, Greg Kurstin, Anthony Tiffith
Additional vocals: Kid Capri
11 XXX.
Featuring: U2
Composer(s): D. Natche, L Mullen, P. Hewson, A. Clayton, K. Duckworth, D. Evans, M. Spears, M. Williams, II, Anthony Tiffith
Producer(s): Mike WiLL Made-It, Anthony Tiffith, Bekon, DJ Dahi, Sounwave
Additional production: Bekon
Additional keys: Kendrick Lamar
Additional vocals: Bekon, Kid Capri
12 FEAR.
Composer(s): K. Duckworth, D. Maman
Producer(s): The Alchemist
Additional production: Bekon
Additional vocals: Charles Edward Sydney Isom Jr., Bekon, Carl Duckworth
13 GOD.
Composer(s): M. Spears, R. Riera, D. Tannenbaum, K. Duckworth, D. Natche, R. LaTour, Anthony Tiffith
Producer(s): Cardo, Ricci Riera, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, Anthony Tiffith, Bekon
Additional vocals: Bekon
Additional drums: Mike Hector
14 DUCKWORTH.
Composer(s): K. Duckworth, P. Douthit
Producer(s): 9th Wonder, Bekon
Additional production: Bekon
Additional vocals: Bekon, Kid Capri