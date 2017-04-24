ICYMI: The Ruff Ryders Took Us Back For An Unforgettable Reunion In NYC



Well, would you look at this? Much to our pleasure, the old gang’s back together.

Eve, DMX, Swizz Beatz, and The Lox hit the Barclays Center for a Ruff Ryders reunion that New York City will never forget. Fans swarmed the Brooklyn arena in Ruff Ryders gear, excited to relive hits from one of the most popular hip hop labels of the late ’90s and early 00’s.

Special guests included Cassidy, French Montana, Fat Joe, and Remy Ma. Eve was a favorite of the night, as she performed some of her most popular songs, including “Love Is Blind,” “Who’s That Girl,” and “Blow Your Mind.” In another memorable moment, The Lox honored the Notorious B.I.G. by bringing out Lil Cease for a performance of “Get Money” and his “Crush on You” verse.

Of course, the X did his thing. In between his prayers and rants (that some were not too happy about), he performed signature hits like “What These B*tches Want,” “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” and “How It’s Goin’ Down.” Meanwhile, Cassidy took an opportunity to throw shots at newcomers Lil Yachti, and Lil Uzi Vert. He rapped during his set, “I never chose to listen to Yachty and Lil Uzi/Let’s take it back to Jeezy, Weezy and Boosie/I might listen to Tip, Ross, and a little Gucci/But these little newbies be making me feel a little woozy.”

Watch it all go down above.