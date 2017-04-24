Black Twitter Cancels Shea Moisture

Angie Ange

Every black girls favorite hair company, Shea Moisture, has come under fire after releasing a promotional video highlighting a diverse group of women hating their hair but thanks to Shea Moisture products have developed a love for their natural hair. Of the five women featured in the advertisement, four were white which is ironic considering Shea Moisture is a black owned company and popular among the black community.

Shea Moisture has since apologized for the campaign and committed itself towards making women of color its number one priority.

But hey, if you have an issue with a brand seeking out a new demographic, do not be afraid to start your own company!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: