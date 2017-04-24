Serena Williams Posts Touching Letter To Unborn Baby

Serena Williams stopped the Internet when she announced she is expecting her first child with soon-to-be hubby Alexis Ohanian. The champion tennis star is basking in motherhood and dedicated a touching letter to her unborn on Instagram.
My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy
In related news, Serena had to check Ilie Nastase, after the Romanian Fed Cup captain allegedly made racist remarks about her and her baby.
“Let’s see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?” Nastase repoertedly said during a news conference on Saturday. He is being investigated by the International Tennis Federation.
“The ITF does not tolerate discriminatory and offensive language and behaviour of any kind. We are aware of alleged comments made by Romanian captain Ilie Nastase and have begun an immediate investigation so that we have the full facts of the situation before taking further and appropriate action.”
Serena and Alexis aren’t letting the haters get them down, Alexis posted a touching post on his Instagram page and also paid homage to those lost during the Armenian genocide.
A new Snoo is on the way! My number one, @serenawilliams, is pregnant (she announced officially earlier today) and I'm so excited to meet the little one. You keep amazing me. April 24 is a hard day for all of us Armenians; may we always remember the sacrifices our predecessors made; honor them through our successes; and appreciate our blessings.
