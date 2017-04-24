Serena Williams Posts Touching Letter To Unborn Baby

stopped the Internet when she announced she iswith soon-to-be hubby. The champion tennis star is basking in motherhood and dedicated a touching letter to her unborn on Instagram.

In related news, Serena had to check Ilie Nastase, after the Romanian Fed Cup captain allegedly made racist remarks about her and her baby.

✊🏿 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 24, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

“Let’s see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?” Nastase repoertedly said during a news conference on Saturday. He is being investigated by the International Tennis Federation.

“The ITF does not tolerate discriminatory and offensive language and behaviour of any kind. We are aware of alleged comments made by Romanian captain Ilie Nastase and have begun an immediate investigation so that we have the full facts of the situation before taking further and appropriate action.”

Serena and Alexis aren’t letting the haters get them down, Alexis posted a touching post on his Instagram page and also paid homage to those lost during the Armenian genocide.

