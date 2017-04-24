Sleep Tips You Should Know With Expert Dr. Martha Cortes

On this episode of “Candid,” Keyaira Kelly talks sleep tips and myths with Dr. Martha Cortes, founder of Sleep Fitness LLC.
40 Braid Styles To Update Your Look Just In Time For Spring
40 photos Launch gallery
40 Braid Styles To Update Your Look Just In Time For Spring
1. Career UpdoSource:Instagram 1 of 40
2. Fat BraidsSource:Instagram 2 of 40
3. Habesha StyleSource:Instagram 3 of 40
4. Split with detailSource:Instagram 4 of 40
5. Lock and WaveSource:Instagram 5 of 40
6. Sea of cornrowsSource:Instagram 6 of 40
7. Big TwistsSource:Instagram 7 of 40
8. ComboSource:Instagram 8 of 40
9. Lock and SetSource:Instagram 9 of 40
10. Berry braidsSource:Instagram 10 of 40
11. Classic Box braidsSource:Instagram 11 of 40
12. Curl it upSource:Instagram 12 of 40
13. Bob it outSource:Instagram 13 of 40
14. Rainbow BrightSource:Instagram 14 of 40
15. Shaved glorySource:Instagram 15 of 40
16. Afro TwistsSource:Instagram 16 of 40
17. Jumbo ChrochetSource:Instagram 17 of 40
18. Fuschia TwistsSource:Instagram 18 of 40
19. Classic updo twistSource:Instagram 19 of 40
20. Kinky TwistsSource:Instagram 20 of 40
21. Twists GaloreSource:Instagram 21 of 40
22. So Many SizesSource:Instagram 22 of 40
23. Chrochet PonytailSource:Instagram 23 of 40
24. Strawberry Blonde GlorySource:Instagram 24 of 40
25. Twisted BeautySource:Instagram 25 of 40
26. Spiral AwaySource:Instagram 26 of 40
27. Crown of GlorySource:Instagram 27 of 40
28. Short and JumboSource:Instagram 28 of 40
29. Curve appealSource:Instagram 29 of 40
30. Send a MessageSource:Instagram 30 of 40
31. Golden AppealSource:Instagram 31 of 40
32. Senegalese TwistSource:Instagram 32 of 40
33. Braided CrownSource:Instagram 33 of 40
34. Criss CrossSource:Instagram 34 of 40
35. S BraidSource:Instagram 35 of 40
36. Tuen HeadsSource:Instagram 36 of 40
37. Bantu BeautySource:Instagram 37 of 40
38. Royal lengthsSource:Instagram 38 of 40
39. Ponytail AppealSource:Instagram 39 of 40
40. Silver BeautySource:Instagram 40 of 40
