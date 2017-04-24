Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!

made us take second looks in her “No Frauds” music video. With appearances fromand‘s alleged pal , you didn’t want to miss all the detailed visuals for this diss record.

One image that stood out was Minaj’s inked up arm.

Nicki Minaj Finally Reveals What Her Chinese Tattoo Means [Video] https://t.co/q9ek7nLN8o pic.twitter.com/09B6iGljeL — SOHH (@sohh) April 24, 2017

Her tattoo of Chinese calligraphy hasn’t been translated until now. In a video Minaj posted on Instagram, she talks and poses with Chinese fans, one of them reveals what her tattoo means: “God will be with you” or “God Is With Me Always.” See below!

Ppl always ask me what my Chinese tattoo means. #GodIsWithMeAlways on my way to shoot the #LightMyBodyUp video a few weeks ago… inches on floor level 😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 22, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

Minaj also shares that her high school nickname used to be Cookie. Many of her classmates would point out Cookie’s animated facial expressions and now the rapper is using the attributes to her advantage.

If you haven’t already, you can watch the hit artist bring her many personalities to life in the “No Frauds” music video below.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: