Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!

One image that stood out was Minaj’s inked up arm.
Her tattoo of Chinese calligraphy hasn’t been translated until now. In a video Minaj posted on Instagram, she talks and poses with Chinese fans, one of them reveals what her tattoo means: “God will be with you” or “God Is With Me Always.” See below!
Minaj also shares that her high school nickname used to be Cookie. Many of her classmates would point out Cookie’s animated facial expressions and now the rapper is using the attributes to her advantage.
#NoFraudsVideoOnVEVO 🚷 love it when I look like a fkn lunatic 😅😂 freshman year of H.S. another drama major stopped me in the hallway and said: "Cookie, your facial expressions are so animated" (lol yes, that's really my nick name in real life. Even my teachers had to call me 🍪 or I wouldn't respond) 😌😩 #QueenTing Tag the most animated person u know 👅🎀 might have a job for them 😜
If you haven’t already, you can watch the hit artist bring her many personalities to life in the “No Frauds” music video below.