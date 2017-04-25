Tyra Or Naomi? Ande Leon Talley Weighs In On His Favorite Supermodel

Ifabsolutely had to choose between absolutely had to choose betweenand, it’s no contest.

During his recent visit to Watch What Happens Live, one viewer wanted to know who was Andre‘s favorite between the two supermodels. It didn’t take long for him to shout “Naomi” as if there was any other choice for him.

He admires both of the beauties, but he’s much closer to Naomi than Tyra. He couldn’t even figure out where Tyra might be at the moment (and he didn’t know that she’s a mom now). However, he could tell host Andy Cohen the next time he’ll be hanging out with Naomi.



And while he was on the topic of fashion, Andre critiqued the reunion looks for the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Putting it kindly, he was unimpressed by most of the looks on the couch. And he just didn’t get why so many of the housewives wanted to show off their cleavage.



