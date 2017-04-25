Portrait Series Explores What It’s Like #BeingBlackandMuslim

A visual artist is putting a face (and voice) to what it means to be Black and Muslim.

Bobby Rogers is putting a spotlight on a particularly complicated intersection of American society. It was a very personal piece of work for him, and he wanted to make sure it was right before he released it to the public.

Using the hashtag #BeingBlackandMuslim, Bobby wanted to “put a face to the voices of some of the most resilient human-beings in the world.” This work invites people to understand what it is like to live in a society that is racist and islamaphobic while constantly having to prove yourself to communities that are central to your identity and not feeling fully accepted by them.

“Simply existing at the axis of #BeingBlackandMuslim can be exhausting,” Rogers tweeted. “You’re always not enough. Always having to validate your existence.”

Scroll down for a look inside his portrait series.

