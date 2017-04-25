Sotomayor Teaches A Lesson On The Problem Of Police Brutality

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote an opinion about an incident involving an officer shooting an unarmed man in Texas, pointing out that court has a pattern of jumping to immunize police officers, reports The Huffington Post.

“The question whether the officer used excessive force in shooting Salazar-Limon thus turns in large part on which man is telling the truth,” Sotomayor wrote in her opinion, joined by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “Our legal system entrusts this decision to a jury sitting as finder of fact, not a judge reviewing a paper record.”

More tellingly, the justice then expressed dismay at a “disturbing trend” in how the Supreme Court has played a role in jumping to immunize police officers who are quick to pull the trigger, while doing little to step in whenever an officer has been wrongly shielded.

Sotomayor — who said her colleagues were supporting a “shoot first, think later approach” for cops — has been the most outspoken justice on the issue of police officers getting away with misconduct, reports The Washington Post.

