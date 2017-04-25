2016 Bronner Brothers Beauty Show - Day 1

2016 Bronner Brothers Beauty Show – Day 1

[Exclusive] It’s Not All About A Bag For Cardi B

Reality star turned rapper Cardi B is looking for more than a bag. The former Love & Hip-Hop star wants The Fam and her fans to know not only is she serious about this rap stuff, she’s in this game for the long haul. Cardi explains to the fans how she is looking for respect and how changing her circle increased her hustle.

Don’t sleep on Cardi in 2017 and beyond because after her deal with Atlantic Records rumored to be a multi-million dollar deal and multiple TV opportunities, you will be seeing more of this star.

<a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/cardi+b"><strong>Cardi B</strong></a> recently announced that <a href="https://globalgrind.com/4212021/guess-who-just-quit-love-hip-hop-new-york/">she would not be returning to <em>Love & Hip Hop: New York</em></a> after the current season. The larger than life star’s departure is bittersweet for fans who’ve seen her go from a ‘regular degular smegular’ girl from the Bronx, to one of 2016’s most sought-after personalities. In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, check out these photos of Cardi B’s glo’ up from BX beauty to reality royalty.      

