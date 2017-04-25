[Exclusive] It’s Not All About A Bag For Cardi B

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
Reality star turned rapper Cardi B is looking for more than a bag. The former Love & Hip-Hop star wants The Fam and her fans to know not only is she serious about this rap stuff, she’s in this game for the long haul. Cardi explains to the fans how she is looking for respect and how changing her circle increased her hustle.
Don’t sleep on Cardi in 2017 and beyond because after her deal with Atlantic Records rumored to be a multi-million dollar deal and multiple TV opportunities, you will be seeing more of this star.
10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up
1. Started from the bottom. Cute!Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Before talking her way into our hearts, Cardi was just a regular, degular Bronx girl.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. If you didn’t know, now you know.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. CB never leaves her roots behind.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Love on the brain before her man started to despise her fame.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Family before fame.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7. “Just a bum bi**h from Highbridge.”- Cardi BSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. From the streets of Highbridge to sipping ‘Kocktails with Khloe.’Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9. You know you’ve made it when Rolling Stone is checking for you.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. 2016 was the year of Cardi B!Source:Instagram 10 of 10
