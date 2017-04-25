[Exclusive] It’s Not All About A Bag For Cardi B

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Reality star turned rapper Cardi B is looking for more than a bag. The former Love & Hip-Hop star wants The Fam and her fans to know not only is she serious about this rap stuff, she’s in this game for the long haul. Cardi explains to the fans how she is looking for respect and how changing her circle increased her hustle.

Don’t sleep on Cardi in 2017 and beyond because after her deal with Atlantic Records rumored to be a multi-million dollar deal and multiple TV opportunities, you will be seeing more of this star.