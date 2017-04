Television star and activist Jesse Williams is reportedly getting a divorce…with that said, Danni is putting her bid in during Danni’s Dish. Watch above

Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse Williams Looking Absolutely Delicious! 10 photos Launch gallery Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse Williams Looking Absolutely Delicious! 1. Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse Williams Looking Absolutely Delicious! 1 of 10 2. Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse Williams Looking Absolutely Delicious! 2 of 10 3. Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse Williams Looking Absolutely Delicious! 3 of 10 4. Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse Williams Looking Absolutely Delicious! 4 of 10 5. Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse Williams Looking Absolutely Delicious! 5 of 10 6. Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse Williams Looking Absolutely Delicious! 6 of 10 7. Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse Williams Looking Absolutely Delicious! 7 of 10 8. Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse Williams Looking Absolutely Delicious! 8 of 10 9. Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse Williams Looking Absolutely Delicious! 9 of 10 10. Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse Williams Looking Absolutely Delicious! 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Danni’s Dish: Danni Cries Out For Jesse Williams Beauty & Brains Too: 10 Pics Of Jesse Williams Looking Absolutely Delicious! Beauty and brains too! Super woke babe, Jesse Williams has it all