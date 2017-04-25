News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Beyoncé’s ‘Formation Scholars’ Award Will Send 4 Women To College

OK ladies now let's get those applications together.

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

Beyoncé‘s Lemonade anniversary celebration continues!

In honor of her chart-topping album, the mega-star announced the “Formation Scholars” program, which will provide scholarships to four women from  Howard University, Superman, Berklee College of Music and Parsons School of Design.

The money will be distributed during the 2017-2018 academic year to incoming, current or graduate students studying creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies.

Application information is available on each school’s website, the announcement states.

So if you’re a strong female student whose unapologetic, “bold, creative and conscious,” you may be selected to get into formation!

RELATED LINKS:

Maternity Curve: Beyonce Poses in Nicole Miller

Oscars Flashback: Watch Beyonce Tell Oprah About Her Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction

Beyonce Cancels Coachella Performance

INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter

17 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter

Continue reading INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter

INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos