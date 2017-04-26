Full-Scale Terror Attack Drill To Take Place Today In D.C.

Today, there will be a terror attack drill that will take place at six undisclosed locations around suburban Maryland, Northern Virginia and the District, though officials are not releasing specific details about where or exactly what will take place.

The drill was announced on Tuesday. It’s scheduled to start between 7:30 am and 8:30 am.

In a news release, it was stated the exercise is meant to “help protect residents by preparing for an attack involving multiple target locations and teams of perpetrators.” It will include hundreds of police, fire crews, and emergency medical service personnel, as well as volunteer actors.

We reached out to an undisclosed source and were given the following info:

"30 tactical units and medical support staff in the D.C. area. The goal is the orchestration of units and their communication between during a full scale terror attack across the metro area We learned during the navy yard incident there's huge inoperability in communications between units because they run off different systems." The drill will take place in a controlled environment as residents are asked to not be alarmed

Also On 93.9 WKYS: