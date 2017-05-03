Here’s How You Can Help In Our Radio One DC “Send A Kid to Camp” Radio-thon

RADIO ONE DC PRESENTS THE “SEND A KID TO CAMP” RADIO-THON ON THURSDAY, MAY 4TH. HELP KIDS IN OUR COMMUNITY ENJOY EXCITING AND EDUCATIONAL SUMMER CAMP EXPERIENCES BY DONATING VIA PHONE AT 301-429-2699 ON THURSDAY, MAY 4TH BETWEEN 10AM-6PM!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY MISS COMMUNITY & ALB CHILD SAFETY FOUNDATION, DC PARKS AND RECREATION, MONTGOMERY COUNTY RECREATION DEPARTMENT, MONTGOMERY COUNTY FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER FOUNDATION, ROLLING FOR FREEDOM-R4F NBC 4 WASHINGTON AND PROJECT GIVE BACK TO COMMUNITY.

Or Call: 301-429-2699

All donations are tax-deductible.

It’s a boy! Alphonso & Kimberly Jones-Booker were the proud parents of Alexander Lance Booker who was born on a cold day December 18, 1994 in Petersburg, VA. “Lil Alex” was such a joy to his parents, family and his godmother Clovia Lawrence. He was a fun loving although Alex moved to Prince Georges County he spent his summers in Virginia with his godmother, Clovia from the age of four until his death on JUNE 15, 2007. Often found in the Radio One hallways or studios in between camp time. That fateful day she received word that Alex, her special son, had passed it wasSaturday morning at 2 a.m. just 1 day before his annual trip to Virginia to be with her, 8-days before the start of summer camp and hours before she hit the stage for a major concert event.

Clovia recalls ,”Alex was a student at John Hanson, in Oxon Hill, MD. fluent in speaking French, a smart student, loved football and NASCAR or simply fast cars. On June 15, he met “new friends” who challenged him to play on the construction site of the National Harbor because there were ATV’s there and they could take him on a ride. Alex was excited, runs to the construction site with them, gets hurt and his new “friends” ran off. Alex, my godson, was left to die in the dirt alone.”

Through our many tears, in Alex’s memory, we embraced everything he loved football, bike riding, fixing cars but going to summer camps was his true joy!

Clovia and Kimberly created this Radio-thon in 2007 to raise funds to send kids to camp, get them out of the house and off the streets in safe structured environments all summer long. For the past 10 years we’ve hand picked various recreational partners to receive the proceeds and to provide a variety of wonderful camp experiences for the kids directly after the school year ends for summer.

CALL IN YOUR DONATIONS # 301 429-2699

Radio One DC listeners and followers, please support the 10th Annual “#Send-A-Kid-2-Camp” radiothon on Thursday, May 4, 2017, 10 a.m to 7 p.m. on

93.9 KISS FM, MAJIC102.3 FM and PRAISE 104.1 FM

We want kids off of the streets, having fun, taking trips with DC Parks and Recreation and the Montgomery County Recreation Department and at selected Prince Georges County locations. The chosen speciality camps will run June thru August at District and various county locations throughout our listening area.

All donations are tax deductible and will help to quickly fund sending DMV area youth to exciting and educational summer camp experiences they could not otherwise afford. In return, callers will have the satisfaction of knowing that they have made a difference in the life of a child….today.

Our family could not save Alex but we can keep other kids safe. Miss Community Clooovia and the ALB Child Safety Foundation contact : keepingkidzsafe@gmail.com

Like us on facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/Keepingkidzsafe/

Also On 93.9 WKYS: