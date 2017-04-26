Ivanka Trump Booed After Praising Dad As Advocate For Women

First Daughter Ivanka Trump received an earful from an audience of female entrepreneurs in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday, Politico reports.

Trump was a panelist on the W20 Summit at the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The audience at the international conference for women booed and hissed Trump when she praised her father, President Donald Trump, as an advocate of women in the workplace and “a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive.”

Ivanka Trump was booed when talking about her dad's support of women at the W20 Summithttps://t.co/BqVBk0bIY3 pic.twitter.com/0zlaiHE1Ny — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) April 26, 2017

She made that statement despite his derogatory comments about women during the presidential campaign, as well as a dozen women stepping forward to accuse the president of sexual misconduct.

When pressed on the issue by the moderator, Trump blamed the media, which prompted laughter from the audience.

There was also confusion and curiosity about Trump’s role in her father’s administration, Politico reported.

Trump was invited to the conference as a senior White House official, yet she defended her father as a “loyal daughter,” the outlet said.

