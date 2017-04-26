Ivanka Trump Booed After Praising Dad As Advocate For Women

Photo by

National
Home > National

Ivanka Trump Booed After Praising Dad As Advocate For Women

The audience of female entrepreneurs was skeptical about Ivanka Trump’s claim that her father is a ‘champion of women.’

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

First Daughter Ivanka Trump received an earful from an audience of female entrepreneurs in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday, Politico reports.

Trump was a panelist on the W20 Summit at the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The audience at the international conference for women booed and hissed Trump when she praised her father, President Donald Trump, as an advocate of women in the workplace and “a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive.”

She made that statement despite his derogatory comments about women during the presidential campaign, as well as a dozen women stepping forward to accuse the president of sexual misconduct.

When pressed on the issue by the moderator, Trump blamed the media, which prompted laughter from the audience.

There was also confusion and curiosity about Trump’s role in her father’s administration, Politico reported.

Trump was invited to the conference as a senior White House official, yet she defended her father as a “loyal daughter,” the outlet said.

SOURCE:  Politico

SEE ALSO:

Actress Tina Fey Slams College-Educated White Women Who Voted For Trump

Women Plan March On Washington To Protest Trump Election

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos