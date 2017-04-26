John Legend Comes For Donald Trump’s Entire Life At Time 100 Gala

will drag your name all across the red carpet if he feels you’re a President not doing your job right. The singer, who has not been shy about taking shots at, positively ethered 45 during the Time 100 gala, saying out loud what the rest of us have been thinking.

Before Legend’s performance at the gala honoring impactful figures, the singer hit the red carpet and responded to a question about President Trump. “I think he’s a terrible president,” he said without hesitation. He continued, “He’s manifestly unqualified, not curious, not good at legislating or doing anything that his job requires. He doesn’t have any depth about any subject. And he’s also using the office of the presidency as a way to make money for himself for his businesses, so he’s corrupt. I can’t say anything nice about the guy, I think he’s one of the worst people I’ve ever encountered in public life.” You can watch his commentary for yourself below.

"I think he's a terrible president – he's manifestly unqualified" – @johnlegend on Donald Trump at #Time100 pic.twitter.com/hUa59VQVQy — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) April 25, 2017

It’s safe to say the surrounding guests felt that rug burn of a drag.

Legend isn’t shy about talking politics. He and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have consistently spoken out against Trump, often with humor.

@realDonaldTrump what time should we call your Uber? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 4, 2017

But their message is dead serious. Legend has rebuked Trump in various interviews and at one point said, “We’re going through a period where Donald Trump has promised to make us a less just and less free country, and those who believe in justice and freedom are going to have to stand up for it.”

Later in January he built his PGA Awards speech around denouncing the Trump administration’s travel ban. “Our vision of America is directly antithetical to that of President Trump,” he said. “I want to specifically tonight reject his vision and affirm that America has to be better than that.” You can watch some of his words below.

Clearly, Legend’s voice is for more than just making beautiful music.

