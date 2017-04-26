New Couple Alert? Kylie Jenner Is Still Keeping Up With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner wasted no time getting herself a new boo after Tyga was spotted out and about with her doppelganger.

The reality star has been keeping up with Travis Scott ever since the two were seen holding hands at Coachella. On Tuesday, the rumoured pair sat courtside for the Rockets vs Thunder game in the rapper’s hometown of Houston. Travis made sure that everyone could see that Jenner was his woman.

Photos from the game, where Scott performed before tip-off, show him rubbing all on the lip stick maven’s knee. According to eyewitnesses, the alleged couple were even seen holding hands throughout the night and Kylie was even caught kissing on Travis’ neck.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott 👀💋 #kyliejenner A post shared by KKJ (@kylizzlemynizzll.daily) on Apr 26, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

A source revealed to People, “During his performance, Kylie was hiding in the Rockets’ courtside club anxiously waiting for him to come back to her. Once he got back, they definitely looked like a couple, cuddled up next to each other among her friends. They were super hand-holdy and it seemed like she wanted people to see them together. They haven’t let go of each other since he got off the court.”

#PressPlay: #KylieJenner #TravisScott (view previous post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

So, are we here for Kylie and Travis Scott, or she just trying to bounce back from T-Raw?