Aaron Hernandez’s Attorney Speaks Out On Reports He Had A Gay Lover In Prison

When three notes were recovered from‘s prison cell after his reported suicide , many speculated that one of the notes was to a gay prison lover . There were even reports that the man was 22-year old inmate. Well, according to Hernandez’s lawyer , this was not the case. The three notes were addressed to Hernandez’s fiancée, his daughter, and his attorney, Jose Baez — not Kennedy.

The content of all the letters have yet to be revealed, but Baez said in a statement recently, “Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false.” He continued, “These are malicious leaks used to tarnish someone who is dead…l urge anyone continuing to spread these malicious untruths to cease immediately.”

Baez even went on to say Kennedy and his lawyers are partly responsible for spreading the rumors of a gay lover. “Notwithstanding my unambiguous statement that there were no such letters, representatives, on behalf of an individual named Kyle Kennedy, continue to advise the media such a gay love letter exists,” he said.

Kennedy was put on suicide watch following Hernandez’s death. Though his lawyer, Lawrence Army Jr., didn’t flat out deny that Kennedy and Hernandez had sexual relationships, he did explain the depth of their friendship, reading letters that Hernandez allegedly wrote to Kennedy’s family. “He’s my brother and he always will be,” one letter allegedly read.

