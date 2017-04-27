Young Thug To Release ‘Singing Album’ Executive Produced By Drake

Fans of Young Thug will be happy to know he’s dropping a new album this week. Even more exciting is the news that we might actually be able to understand the lyrics this time, as he’ll be singing — not rapping — on the new project. No promises on a decipherable Young Thug, though.

In just a few tweets on Wednesday, April 26, Thugger announced the album, which he hilariously titled Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls. Then, in yet another unexpected twist, he unveiled Drake as its executive producer. Drake and Thugger are well-known collaborators — Young Thug appeared on Drake’s More Life cut “Sacrifices” and also accompanied the Toronto rapper during the U.K. leg of his Boy Meets World tour.

Check out his announcement just below and stay tuned for more updates.

Singing album this week… — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017

E.B.B.T.G — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017

EASY

BREEZY

BEAUTIFUL

THUGGER

GIRLS…. — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017