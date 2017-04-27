GQ 20th Anniversary Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals

GQ 20th Anniversary Men Of The Year Party – Arrivals

Photo by GQ 20th Anniversary Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

[Video] Danni’s Dish: Kylie Jenner Moving On With Travis $cott?

The Fam In The Morning
Leave a comment

Danni Starr dishes on Kylie Jenner’s possible new relationship with another rapper, this time Travis $cott. Is she becoming more and more like her sisters? Also the Starz TV series “Power” is headed back to your TV screen. What’s gonna happen with Ghost, played by Omari Hardwick? And La La gets her Beyonce on.

All of that and more in Danni’s Dish.

INSTADAILY: 51 Times La La Anthony Was A Slay Queen

51 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 51 Times La La Anthony Was A Slay Queen

Continue reading [Video] Danni’s Dish: Kylie Jenner Moving On With Travis $cott?

INSTADAILY: 51 Times La La Anthony Was A Slay Queen

Danni Starr , kylie jenner , La La Anthony , Travis $cott

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos