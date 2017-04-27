Report: Carmelo Anthony Is Trying To Get La La Back

Carmelo Anthony wants La La back, according to TMZ. The basketball player is using all sorts of tactics to reconnect with his wife and prevent a divorce.

Sources close to the couple say Carmelo has been sending La La text messages saying he doesn’t want her to leave. They say the 32-year-old has apologized and he’s even invited her on dates and vacations as a way to beg for another chance.

In addition to all this, Carmelo is giving social media validation by liking La La’s posts. He is reportedly convinced La La is the only woman for him and he doesn’t want to be with anyone else, including the alleged baby mama from the gentleman’s club. Sources say the troubled lovers are still friendly towards each other for the sake of their son.

What do you think? Should La La take Melo back or should she continue making boss moves and drop the NBA star? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

