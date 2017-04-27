Pharrell Makes History With New Ad Campaign

continues to break new ground in fashion, defying expectations and pushing culture forward. His most recent move gives him the title as the first man to star in a Chanel bag campaign.

In a new short film promoting Chanel’s Gabrielle bag, the “Happy” singer explores an empty, pre-show concert venue, using the space as his own personal playground. At the end, a kid reveals the Gabrielle name on his hand and Pharrell looks at his bag making the connection. Watch the clip below:



Pharrell’s partnership with Chanel was announced in March after he walked in their Metiers d’Art runway show in Paris last December. Creative director Karl Lagerfeld said to Women’s Wear Daily that he wanted Pharrell to represent the Gabrielle bag to show that it can be worn in “many different circumstances.” He teased, “It’s not very feminine in the sense of being chichi.”

Others set to star in the campaign are Kristen Stewart, French star Caroline de Maigret, and model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: