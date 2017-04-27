Tupac’s Former Bodyguard Says He Knows Who Killed The Rapper

Another day, another Tupac Shakur murder theory — but this time around, an insider who was with the rapper the night of the fatal shooting is sharing untold details.
Pac’s former bodyguard, Blood Piru gang member Mob James, claims that Crips member Orlando Anderson, a man named often in theories about Tupac’s death, was the killer. James revealed in an interview, “His name started coming ’cause he was taking credit for it. He started to tell people he did that. We decided, basically, it’s on. They just killed Tupac. This was my thing. Tupac was hanging with us. Everybody was looking at this as the mob let Tupac get killed. We couldn’t have that.”
However, the blood gang member says Tupac was also to blame, adding, “When Tupac had 30 cats behind him, when Tupac knew that can’t nobody hurt him because he’s got all these guys, Tupac changed. Tupac was spitting on people. Tupac was bumping into people. His attitude changed totally, and it’s what led to Tupac’s demise.”
The news comes just weeks after the conspiracy theory that Suge Knight’s ex-wife was Pac’s killer had reemerged. Which do you believe?
1. @2pac and Lemika Early (niece of bodyguard Frank Alexander) on the set of “Gridlock’d.” In 1995, Lemika was in a terrible car accident that left her confined to a wheelchair and paralyzed from the waist down. When Tupac found out about Lemika’s story, he invited her out to California to meet him. Over the course of 2 days, Lemika and her family hung out with Tupac on the set of “Gridlock’d” and in the studio during a recording session.
2. Mouse Man and Tupac, aka Slick D and MC New York. Mouse Man was Tupac’s friend during his teenage years in Baltimore.
3. Janet Jackson #HappyBirthday, @JanetJackson.
4. "Ya always was a black queen, mama." #HappyMothersDay
5. Roland Park Middle School
6. Queen Latifah
7. '96 @chicagobulls vs @lakers game
8. The 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards, right before introducing the four original members of @KISSonline #Grammys
9. "That which does not kill me can only make me stronger. I don’t see why everybody feel as though that they gotta tell me how to live my life."
10. Black and white.
11. Happy Birthday @angiemartinez!
12. @Flavorflav4Real x 2Pac #HipHopLegends
13. "Remember 'Raw,' with Daddy Kane?!" #OldSchool #HipHopLegends
14. "Now I clown around when I hang with the Underground."
15. "I'm not saying I'm gonna change the world, but I guarantee that I will spark the brain that will change the world."
16. "I'm seein' nuttin' but my dreams comin' true, while I'm starin' at the world through my rearview."
17. Happy Birthday @stephenbaldwin7.
18. “Our friendship grew because we had so much in common. We were two people just trying to make it. We understood each other’s background. I could gripe with him about things that he understood and the same with him.” -Yoyo In 1993. Tupac was a roadie and dancer for Digital Underground; he met a young pioneering female rapper named Yo-Yo (@yoyofearless) who was just starting out with Ice Cube. Based on their love for rapping, the two became inseparable during the tour.