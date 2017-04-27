Doctor Dragged on United Airlines Fight Just Got Paid!

According to CNN Dr. David Dao, the United Airlines passenger that got dragged off a flight out of Chicago, for not giving up his seat after random selection just reached a settlement with the airline carrier.

His attorney announced on Thursday April 26th that a settlement had been agreed upon with the two parties but the amount paid to Dr. Dao was not disclosed. Now we all know that means Dr. Dao got paid big time. The incident happened April 9th and caused such an outrage that United changed their policies. The airline will no longer overbook flights so passengers do not have to voluntarily give up their seats anymore once on board their flight.

