Washington Selects Virginia Native Jonathan Allen In The 2017 NFL Draft

WOL Sports Desk

The front line of the Burgundy and Gold just got much better,

Washington selected University of Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen with the 17th pick of the NFL Draft. Allen, who’s from Leesburg Virginia was expected to be a top 10 pick with many including ESPN draft analyist Mel Kiper, Jr rating him as the 2nd best prospect in the draft. Shoulder issues may have been the reason for his drop but he is a heck of a player.

Allen won the Bronko Nagurski (Best defensive player), Chuck Bednarik (Best defensive player) and Ted Hendricks (Best defensive end) Awards and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He also finished seventh in the 2016 Heisman Trophy voting. He finished college career ranked second in sacks (28.5) and fourth in tackles for loss (45.0) in Alabama history.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: