The DMV’s own Wale surprised fans by releasing his album “SHINE” a week earlier than planned.

Pushed up at the last minute, the star-studded 14-track set from the Maybach Music rapper features a diverse roster of collaborators, including Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Major Lazer, WizKid, G-Eazy, J Balvin, and Travis Scott.

SHINE is available everywhere albums are sold now.

