Katy Perry’s LGBTQ Fans Blast Her For Collaborating With This Rap Group

This is Katy's "woke" era but she is working with homophobic Migos? She is truly trash and desperate pic.twitter.com/A00M9qhpcy — #Persist ❄️ (@MadamClinton) April 26, 2017

yo @katyperry change your bio to "artist. activist. concious. accepts lgbt award and supports homophobia." — Niels 🌈 (@NielsDelRey) April 27, 2017

@katyperry idc if it's not featuring Ariana but MIGOS invented homophobia please baby delete this🌈 — MileyLegend (@MileyMeowtz) April 26, 2017

Katy Perry having a homophobic rapper on her new song shortly after being awarded a Human Rights Award… 🤢 — St. Jesse (@BitchOuttaOrder) April 27, 2017

really @katyperry…I'm shook…didn't you know better?…Your career is over and you need some homophobic ass rappers to stay relevant… — What a dump 🚬 (@WhiteBoyCode) April 27, 2017

In March,was honored with the National Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign gala for her support on LGBTQ issues. Now, folks are questioning her ally-ship because of a single with Migos she’s scheduled to release on Friday. After posting a picture for the new song “Bon Appétit,” featuring Migos, Perry got major backlash from some fans.

Migos’ history of homophobic remarks started with their uncomfortable stance on rapper ILoveMakonnen coming out as gay. Soon after, the group apologized to the rapper and their fans, claiming that they “love all people, gay or straight.” However, in later interviews they showed layers of prejudice against gay people. On one hand, they couldn’t seem to reconcile ILoveMakonnen being gay and having sold drugs. On the other hand, Offset said he wouldn’t perform at a gay club if asked, while Quavo said he’ll perform anywhere if the price is right.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry is no stranger to using southern rapper to escalate her singles on the pop charts. Her 2013 song “Dark Horse” with Juicy J reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Is Katy a hypocrite, just trying to stay relevant, or both?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: