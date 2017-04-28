Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama Makes First Post White House Appearance In Modern Day Pleats

Staff
Leave a comment

Michelle Obama Makes First Public Appearance After Inauguration At Orlando Conf.

Source: Gerardo Mora / Getty


Writer, Lawyer, and Former First Lady, Michelle Obama gave her first speech since leaving the White House on Thursday during the AIA Conference on Architecture in Orlando, Florida.

Michelle Obama Makes First Public Appearance After Inauguration At Orlando Conf.

Source: Gerardo Mora / Getty


Representing in Black elegance, excellence and style, she wore a $548.00 Lafayette 148 asymmetrical midi dress. The dress was a mix between black, brown, and white. The dress comes with a matching belt; however, Michelle wore it sans belt (but still had a  she was styled by Meredith Koop, who placed her in some cute platform sandals.

Michelle Obama Makes First Public Appearance After Inauguration At Orlando Conf.

Source: Gerardo Mora / Getty


Michelle Obama’s makeup looked natural and soft, achieving the perfect ‘no makeup, makeup‘ look and finishing it off with a nude lip. Her hair was laid, with a middle part and a loose wave.

Beauties, are you feeling Michelle’s look?

DON’T MISS:

Michelle Obama Shows Us How To Power Lunch In Style

The Internet Went Wild Because Michelle Obama Went Natural

#BlackGirlMagic: Michelle Obama Wrote Yara Shahidi’s College Recommendations!

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

11 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

Continue reading 10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama


 

 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos