17-Year-Old Faces Manslaughter Charge After Accidentally Shooting & Killing His Sister

A 17-year-old boy is facing manslaughter charges after accidentally shooting his sister in their Florida home,reports.

Martaevious Santiago called 911 on his birthday to say he shot his 13-year-old sister.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found Teddra King suffering from a gunshot wound in the head.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the police report from the Miami-Dade police department, Santiago was holding a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the kitchen of their home when his little sister hugged him. As she turned to walk away, Santiago pointed the gun at the back of her head and pulled the trigger.

Santiago reportedly received the gun from his 14-year-old friend, who was arrested for an outstanding delinquency report.

Santiago’s stepfather, Vernon Williams, told local news sources that Santiago was filled with remorse.

”Daddy, I’m sorry. It was an accident. I’m sorry, Dad,” Santiago told Williams.

