We Don’t Have Time For This: Omarosa Says Blacks Aren’t Committed To Working With Trump

Omarosa Manigault, fresh off of marital bliss, resumed her deep decent into the sunken place.

During a Thursday interview with the Associate Press, Trump’s assigned “African-American whisperer” spoke to the outlet ahead of an event organized by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Manigault claimed that the current administration is “waiting” and “willing”to work with communities of color. “This president wants to engage. It’s not a one-way street,” she continued.

Because facts are only facts to the general public and not the White House, Trump and his aides refuse to look at the numbers. Ahead of January 20, Trump obtained an 8 percent approval rating from African-Americans.

Her comments also show a blatant disregard for the current climate Trump’s administration created, which alienated minority communities with divisive speech. It also places the owness on communities of color by basically saying, “we’ve extended an olive branch but you’ve refused to take it.”

Least we forget, during his campaign Trump declined an invitation to speak at the NAACP’s annual meeting last July, and also rejected an invitation to the National Association of Black Journalists in August.

Manigault referred to Trump’s private meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus and the presidents of historically black colleges and universities as receipts for Trump’s commitment to the Black community. We think not.

And don’t dare bring up Trump’s meetings with Black celebrities (i.e. Kanye, Steve Harvey, Jim Brown) instead of taking meetings with advocates who’ve fought the good fight for years.

She later spoke at Sharpton’s event, in front of a crowd of assembled activists who committed their life’s work to uplifting the Black community.

What she didn’t expect was to be read for flith by a Black woman we can always count on–Angela Rye.

Rye spoke directly in her “tell the truth, to shame the devil” tone and confirmed why Omarosa is still cancelled.

