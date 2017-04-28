Treach Rips Into Ex-Wife Pepa Over Her Tell-All Book

Just in time for flashback Friday, two rappers from the old school are having new age drama.
Treach of Naughty By Nature is not pleased with his ex wife Pepa. The rapper took to Instagram to blast the Salt-n-Pepa member for her new tell-all book that includes information he claims is totally false. He posted a throwback Thursday of them on the red carpet, all while calling her a “rat”‘ and a “press whore” in the caption.
Treach continued going in on his ex, claiming that she tried to turn his kids against him and that she is “still f***ing industry n***as younger than your children.” Yikes. See below:
Pepa and Treach have one daughter together, who stars on WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop. Pep has yet to respond to her ex-husband’s drag session.
Juelz Santa, Pepa, Drita D'Avanzo, & MORE Attend Lil Kim's Star-Studded Baby Shower
20 photos Launch gallery
Juelz Santa, Pepa, Drita D'Avanzo, & MORE Attend Lil Kim's Star-Studded Baby Shower
1. Kimbella and her hubby Juelz SantanaSource:Splash 1 of 20
2. Tiffany Fox and KimbellaSource:Splash 2 of 20
3. Juelz and Kimbella get silly at Lil' Kim's baby shower3 of 20
4. David Tutera hosted the big night.Source:Splash 4 of 20
5. Lisa Raye poses with Kimbella, Drita, and some lovely ladies at Lil' Kim's baby shower5 of 20
6. New York was a colorful sight for sore eyes.Source:Splash 6 of 20
7. Juelz and Kimbella spread the love at Lil' Kim's Baby Shower7 of 20
8. Pepa came in the building stuntin'!Source:Splash 8 of 20
9. Drita D'AvanzoSource:Splash 9 of 20
10. Kimbella and her hubby Juelz SantanaSource:Splash 10 of 20
11. Claudia JordanSource:Splash 11 of 20
12. Lisa RayeSource:Splash 12 of 20
13. Stars come out for Lil Kim's baby shower.Source:Splash 13 of 20
14. Lil Kim had all sorts of entertainment.Source:Splash 14 of 20
15. Sisterly love!Source:Splash 15 of 20
16. Kim and Mr. Papers showed major PDA.Source:Splash 16 of 20
17. Kim and Mr. Papers walk hand in hand.Source:Splash 17 of 20
18. Hey Kim!Source:Splash 18 of 20
19. Kim looked beautiful at her baby shower.Source:Splash 19 of 20
20. Nothing but love!Source:Splash 20 of 20
comments – Add Yours