Treach Rips Into Ex-Wife Pepa Over Her Tell-All Book

Just in time for flashback Friday, two rappers from the old school are having new age drama.

Treach of Naughty By Nature is not pleased with his ex wife Pepa. The rapper took to Instagram to blast the Salt-n-Pepa member for her new tell-all book that includes information he claims is totally false. He posted a throwback Thursday of them on the red carpet, all while calling her a “rat”‘ and a “press whore” in the caption.

THROWBACK THURSDAY, SOMEBODY TELL MY EX-WIFE THIS OLD SCHOOL RAT YOUR BOOK IS FULL OF LIES YOU PRESS WHORE, YOU SOLD YOUR SOUL TO A HELL HOLE, & PUT MY KIDS IN THE MIDDLE FOR RATINGS.., YOU KNOW YA FUCKED UP RIGHT LMFAO!! A post shared by TreachTribe (@treachtribe) on Apr 27, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

Treach continued going in on his ex, claiming that she tried to turn his kids against him and that she is “still f***ing industry n***as younger than your children.” Yikes. See below:

And more from the legend @treachtribe about @darealpepa ☕️ A post shared by Fameolous™ (@fameolousent_) on Apr 27, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

My journey of life for the world to see. #letstalkaboutpep #restocking @amazon get your copy!'🙌🏽 A post shared by Sandra Pepa D (@darealpepa) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Pepa and Treach have one daughter together, who stars on WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop. Pep has yet to respond to her ex-husband’s drag session.