Treach Rips Into Ex-Wife Pepa Over Her Tell-All Book

You won't believe what the rapper had to say.

Staff
Treach & Pepa, 1995

Just in time for flashback Friday, two rappers from the old school are having new age drama.

Treach of Naughty By Nature is not pleased with his ex wife Pepa.  The rapper took to Instagram to blast the Salt-n-Pepa member for her new tell-all book that includes information he claims is totally false. He posted a throwback Thursday of them on the red carpet, all while calling her a “rat”‘ and a “press whore” in the caption.

Treach continued going in on his ex, claiming that she tried to turn his kids against him and that she is “still f***ing industry n***as younger than your children.” Yikes. See below:

Pepa and Treach have one daughter together, who stars on WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop. Pep has yet to respond to her ex-husband’s drag session.

