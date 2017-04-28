Reginae Carter Reveals What Really Went Down At Clark Atlanta University

Reginae Carter’s name has been all over the Internet after a video surfaced of a fight at Clark Atlanta University in which Nae Nae was involved — sort of.
Lil Wayne and Toya Wright‘s daughter is set to attend the HBCU in the Fall, but stopped by for a Que Probate on Wednesday when all hell broke loose. Some people were saying that Reginae was the one throwing hands in the altercation, while others say it was her friend Lourdes who caught the fade. On Thursday, the young hip hop heir took to Twitter to open up about the viral brawl and whether or not she had something to do with it.
She tweeted, the deleted:
Many people are questioning whether or not the daughter of a superstar should attend the school without bodyguards. What are your thoughts?
Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her Blinged-Out Look
8 photos Launch gallery
Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her Blinged-Out Look
1. Reginae was inspired by Bey's see-through MET Gala look.Source:Instagram 1 of 8
2. Werkkk.Source:Instagram 2 of 8
3. Twins.Source:Instagram 3 of 8
4. "Everytime I come around ya city...bling, bling. "Source:Instagram 4 of 8
5. Issa Look.Source:Instagram 5 of 8
6. Strut, honey.Source:Instagram 6 of 8
7. Prom 2K17.Source:Instagram 7 of 8
8. #IssaSlaySource:Instagram 8 of 8
