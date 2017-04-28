Reginae Carter Reveals What Really Went Down At Clark Atlanta University

Reginae Carter’ s name has been all over the Internet after a video surfaced of a fight at Clark Atlanta Universit y in which Nae Nae was involved — sort of.

Lil Wayne and Toya Wright‘s daughter is set to attend the HBCU in the Fall, but stopped by for a Que Probate on Wednesday when all hell broke loose. Some people were saying that Reginae was the one throwing hands in the altercation, while others say it was her friend Lourdes who caught the fade. On Thursday, the young hip hop heir took to Twitter to open up about the viral brawl and whether or not she had something to do with it.

She tweeted, the deleted:

#ReginaeCarter comments on the fight she tried to break up at #clarkatlantauniversity #gossiptwins (it's a video of the fight on our page) A post shared by 💜💜thegossiptwins_ 💜💜(NEW PAGE) (@thegossiptwins_) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

Many people are questioning whether or not the daughter of a superstar should attend the school without bodyguards. What are your thoughts?