Reginae Carter Reveals What Really Went Down At Clark Atlanta University

Nae Nae is not happy.

Staff
Toya Wright Official Book Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Reginae Carter’s name has been all over the Internet after a video surfaced of a fight at Clark Atlanta University in which Nae Nae was involved — sort of.

Lil Wayne and Toya Wright‘s daughter is set to attend the HBCU in the Fall, but stopped by for a Que Probate on Wednesday when all hell broke loose. Some people were saying that Reginae was the one throwing hands in the altercation, while others say it was her friend Lourdes who caught the fade. On Thursday, the young hip hop heir took to Twitter to open up about the viral brawl and whether or not she had something to do with it.

She tweeted, the deleted:

#ReginaeCarter comments on the fight she tried to break up at #clarkatlantauniversity #gossiptwins (it's a video of the fight on our page)

Many people are questioning whether or not the daughter of a superstar should attend the school without bodyguards. What are your thoughts?

Reginae Carter has grown up right before all of our eyes — so we all feel like she's our little daughter doing to prom. The young beauty was the dressed to the gods for her special night, looking just like her mother. You know you're dad is Lil Wayne when the diamonds on your dress are dancing crazier than Chris Brown! Check out the gorgeous photos from Reginae Carter's senior prom.

