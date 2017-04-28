Entertainment
Here’s The Alleged Reason Jesse Williams Split From His Wife

True Tea?

When news broke that Jesse Williams had filed for divorce from his wife Aryn Drake-Lee, fans of the actor were shocked. Although the Grey’s Anatomy actor hasn’t spoken out about the split, his friends allegedly dished to Page Six.

Jesse’s alleged “friends” claim that he split from Aryn because he now “wants to be the hot single guy in Hollywood.” Sources say Aryn was the main breadwinner until Williams scored his big role on Grey’s Anatomy in 2009. Williams’ friends believe the actor’s rise in Hollywood is to blame for his change of heart about his marriage. A source revealed, “She poured money into this relationship and sacrificed her life for him, and now he wants to go out and be the hot single Hollywood guy. Jesse wants to do whatever he thinks will make him a bigger star. He’s drinking his own Kool-Aid and it’s ‘the Jesse show.’ He’s dead f**king wrong. He did not respect those vows. He wants to be single.”

An insider added, “When you hear people saying, ‘Why aren’t you with someone hotter or with this actress?’ I’m sure that placed a strain on their relationship.” As for whether or not the divorce is amicable, the source said, “It’s bulls**t. They’re going to paint a picture like he’s been separated for a very long time, but the truth is that he left her.”

Since the split has gone public, Jesse Williams has been linked to actress Minka Kelly. But no word on whether or not the two are actually an item. We’ll keep you posted on the hot tea.

