Judge Dismisses Kenya Moore’s Restraining Order Against Ex

There’s nothing shieldingfrom her ex-boyfriend now that a judge has thrown out her restraining order against him.

A few weeks ago, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed a temporary restraining order against Matt Jordan, claiming that he was calling as much as 30 times a day. She also cited an alleged threat that came after she blocked his number.

But just as Kenya was trying to have him served with the legal documents that would require Matt to stay at least 200 yards away from her, he allegedly ghosted her.

TMZ reports that Kenya‘s restraining order against Matt was dismissed on Wednesday after she failed to show up for a hearing in the situation. According to her lawyer, she opted not to show up in court because she already knew the judge would throw the order out since she hasn’t been able to locate Matt in order to have him served.

Kenya does plan to refile, but she’ll still need to find a way to serve Matt with the restraining order.

RELATED STORIES:

‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against Ex Matt Jordan

Kenya Moore Dishes On Warding Off Trespassers With A Gun

AM BUZZ: ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Matt Jordan Goes Off On Kenya Moore & More

Also On 93.9 WKYS: