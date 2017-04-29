‘Two Slaves For Sale:’ Florida Student In Hot Water For Racist Craigslist Ad

A Florida student at Fleming Island High School was recently suspended and transferred to an alternative school after the Clay County school district confirmed that the teen posting a racist Craigslist ad about two of his classmates being slaves for sale, reports Local 10.

Florida high school tagged to Craigslist ad for slaves https://t.co/R7unEBclUd pic.twitter.com/mPNcqgpHVU — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) April 27, 2017

From Local 10:

The ad, which showed two black students, offered “Two Slaves for Sale-$470” and was geographically tagged to Fleming Island Plantation.

The ad, which was taken off the website, showed the students sitting at school desks with the caption “Two healthy negro slavegals for sale. Good condition and hard work ethic! If you need another pair of hands around the farm/house, you’re in luck!”

…Superintendent Addison Davis issued the following statement: “We do not tolerate this type of behavior and we are disheartened that any of our students would be subject to discrimination. Fleming Island High School administration and district leadership are working together to create a school-wide plan of action to strengthen the climate and culture while celebrating the school’s diversity.”

The school also contacted the local Sheriff’s office about the incident, but deputies said no crime had been committed after an investigation, reports the Orlando Weekly.

SOURCE: Local 10, Orlando Weekly

SEE ALSO:

Florida Principal Transferred After Telling Teachers To Keep White Students Together

Paradoxically, Black Students Feel Less Safe With Police Security