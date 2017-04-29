She’s Here!: Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome A Baby Girl

Congrats are in order forand, who announced the birth of their baby girl,

Posting a distance shot of her pregnant self at the ocean, Ciara writes, “Sienna Princess Wilson. No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We love you. Love, Mommy & Daddy.” Little Sienna, born Friday evening, weighed in at 7 pounds 13 oz.

New baller baby alert #siennawilson #Ciara #russellwilson A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

Sienna is the first child for the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. 31 year-old Ciara, is also mom to Sienna’s big brother, 2-year-old son Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with Future.

Throughout her pregnancy, Ciara has been slaying her maternity style in everything from evening wear to a pair of Calvin undies.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 18, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

“I’m just super excited about this time in my life,” Ciara told HarpersBazaar.com who published a stunning maternity photoshoot for the singer. “Like, oh my gosh, I can see my son running around, and soon it’s going to be two of these creatures running around!” she added. “Our hands will be full of non-stop action.”

Congrats to the Wilsons!

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: