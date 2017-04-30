Delta Pilot Slaps Woman At Atlanta Airport

Photo by

National
Home > National

Delta Pilot Slaps Woman At Atlanta Airport

The pilot has since returned to work.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

A physical altercation at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that involved two women and a Delta Air Lines pilot was captured on video, reports the New York Times.

From the New York Times:

In two videos, shared Saturday by TMZ, a woman is seen rushing headlong into another woman. Some expletives are heard and a man says, “Knock it off.” As the women tussle on the ground, the pilot steps in and appears to grab one woman’s arm and then delivers a blow.

A third woman can be seen kicking at the two women and then sitting on them.

According to the outlet, Delta representatives released a statement saying that the pilot involved in the incident was removed from duty, but returned to work after an investigation showed that he tried to de-escalate the situation.

SOURCE: New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Man Booted From Delta Flight After Bathroom Emergency

David Dao’s Family Is Ready To Battle United Airlines

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

12 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="http://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos