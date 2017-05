September is Made Of America Festival time and this time Jay Z and J. Cole will be headlining this years show. Pusha T, DMX, Vic Mensa and more will be on stage in Philadelphia. Thursday you have a chance to purchase pre-sale tickets with the code “Radio” which you can do here.

You can log on to MadeOfAmericaFest.com for more info

