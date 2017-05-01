50 Cent Trolls Ja Rule For The Fyre Festival Disaster

After all these years, 50 Cent still won’t pass up the chance to bash Ja Rule.
The Fyre Festival in the Bahamas was a disaster on so many different levels. Now, co-organizer Ja Rule is one of many being blamed. It was so bad, one attendee said in his bio “Fyre Festival Survivor.” See a few of his complaints below.
In a statement released on Friday, Ja wrote in part “It was not a scam as everyone is reporting. I don’t know how everything went so left but I’m working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded.” He continued, “I truly apologize as this is not my fault… but I’m taking responsibility.”
His failure didn’t go unnoticed, as 50 Cent shared the photo below. “Can’t do nothing right. LOL,” he wrote alongside laughing emojis.
In the end, the festival ended up being postponed. See the tweets below.
