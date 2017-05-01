50 Cent Trolls Ja Rule For The Fyre Festival Disaster

After all these years, 50 Cent still won’t pass up the chance to bash Ja Rule

The Fyre Festival in the Bahamas was a disaster on so many different levels. Now, co-organizer Ja Rule is one of many being blamed. It was so bad, one attendee said in his bio “Fyre Festival Survivor.” See a few of his complaints below.

So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, just a disaster tent city. pic.twitter.com/1lSWtnk7cA — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 27, 2017

These are the secure lockers at Fyre Fest. They forgot to tell us we needed locks. #fyrefestival #fyrefest pic.twitter.com/Tqyjqbg2Gy — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Also, we found a notebook from one of the Fyre Fest planners on the ground. It is amazing. #fyrefestival #fyre pic.twitter.com/jFib0nO2RW — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

In a statement released on Friday, Ja wrote in part “It was not a scam as everyone is reporting. I don’t know how everything went so left but I’m working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded.” He continued, “I truly apologize as this is not my fault… but I’m taking responsibility.”

His failure didn’t go unnoticed, as 50 Cent shared the photo below. “Can’t do nothing right. LOL,” he wrote alongside laughing emojis.

😆Can't do nothing right. 😂 LOL A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Apr 30, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

In the end, the festival ended up being postponed. See the tweets below.

Due to unforeseen and extenuating circumstances, Fyre Festival has been fully postponed (con't) — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017

After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could (con't) — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017