Here’s How Jesse Williams And His Estranged Wife Are Handling Their Kids In The Divorce

While some couples might experience difficulty when children are involved in a divorce, seem to be making things less painful.

Sources told TMZ, that even before divorce papers were filed, Williams and Drake-Lee co-parented their kids while separated. Williams moved out the family house weeks ago, but the whole time, he remained in consistent contact with his two young children.

There was reportedly one period he didn’t see the kids because of a video game project in Paris, but other than that, the actor has been in L.A. filming Grey’s Anatomy. Williams sees his kids a couple times a week, without any major push-back from Drake-Lee. Source’s say many of Jesse’s belongs are still at their house and he stops by every now and then.

Williams is reportedly seeking joint custody. This just might be a smooth Hollywood divorce… might.

