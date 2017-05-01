Entertainment
Watch: Foxy Brown Booed At LGBTQ Pride Event In Philly

Yikes.

Foxy Brown had a show in Philadelphia over the weekend and things didn’t go as planned— literally.

The rap legend was scheduled to perform at Philly’s Black LGBTQ Pride festivities, but sources say that Foxy arrived three hours late and didn’t perform. Fans were so furious that the Brooklyn emcee didn’t take the stage that they started booing her. The crowd even started chanting, “Remy Ma! Remy Ma!” as Brown and her security quietly exited the building.

The Shade Room reports that Foxy was scheduled to perform at 2AM but showed up at 5AM and allegedly sat in a corner, ignoring the crowd.The social media slander hasn’t stopped Foxy from being, well, Foxy. The rap vet took to social to clap back at some of her haters with a new subliminal diss song.

She raps, “Who the f*** told b****es they can do what I do / All of the sudden y’all b****es got accents too / My gyal b****es can’t do what I do.” Let’s hope Fox Boogie doesn’t turn into the next L. Boogie.

At least her friend Nicki Minaj appreciates the foolery. Check out the videos above.

 

