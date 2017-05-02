Wale With The Fam In The Morning

Wale With The Fam In The Morning

Photo by Wale With The Fam In The Morning

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

[Video] Wale Talks “Shine” Father Moments & More With The Fam In The Morning

The Fam In The Morning
Leave a comment

Follow The Fam In The Morning:

Wale joined The Fam this morning to celebrate the release of his album, Shine. During the interview with Quicksilva and Danni Starr, Wale talked about vividly about his daughter taking her first steps and saying da da.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He also looped in Phil Ade to discuss how he’s going to push the DMV music scene forward. And Folarin may have mentioned that he expects a statue when the next project drops.

Related: Do You Agree? The Best Rap Albums Of 2017 So Far
Related: Wale Surprises With The Release Of “SHINE”

Wale's "Shine" Signing Party At Ubiq

12 photos Launch gallery

Wale's "Shine" Signing Party At Ubiq

Continue reading [Video] Wale Talks “Shine” Father Moments & More With The Fam In The Morning

Wale's "Shine" Signing Party At Ubiq

Wale

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos