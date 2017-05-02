[Video] Wale Talks “Shine” Father Moments & More With The Fam In The Morning

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
Wale joined The Fam this morning to celebrate the release of his album, Shine. During the interview with Quicksilva and Danni Starr, Wale talked about vividly about his daughter taking her first steps and saying da da.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
He also looped in Phil Ade to discuss how he’s going to push the DMV music scene forward. And Folarin may have mentioned that he expects a statue when the next project drops.
Related: Do You Agree? The Best Rap Albums Of 2017 So Far
Related: Wale Surprises With The Release Of “SHINE”
Wale's "Shine" Signing Party At Ubiq
12 photos Launch gallery
Wale's "Shine" Signing Party At Ubiq
1. Wale's "Shine" Signing Party At UbiqSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Wale's "Shine" Signing Party At UbiqSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Wale's "Shine" Signing Party At UbiqSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Wale's "Shine" Signing Party At UbiqSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Wale's "Shine" Signing Party At UbiqSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. Wale's "Shine" Signing Party At UbiqSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Wale's "Shine" Signing Party At UbiqSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Wale's "Shine" Signing Party At UbiqSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Wale's "Shine" Signing Party At UbiqSource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Wale's "Shine" Signing Party At UbiqSource:Getty 10 of 12
11. Wale's "Shine" Signing Party At UbiqSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Wale's "Shine" Signing Party At UbiqSource:Getty 12 of 12
comments – Add Yours