[Video] Wale Talks “Shine” Father Moments & More With The Fam In The Morning

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Wale joined The Fam this morning to celebrate the release of his album, Shine. During the interview with Quicksilva and Danni Starr, Wale talked about vividly about his daughter taking her first steps and saying da da.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He also looped in Phil Ade to discuss how he’s going to push the DMV music scene forward. And Folarin may have mentioned that he expects a statue when the next project drops.